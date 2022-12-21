Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-8-10℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Up to 57 thou jobs created in Almaty since beginning of 2022

    21 December 2022, 15:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Up to 57 thousand jobs, including over 40 thousand permanent ones, have been created in the city of Almaty since the beginning of the year, Nazira Togizbayeva, head of the employment and social programs department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In her words, most of permanent jobs have been created in construction, education, wholesale and retail trade, and temporary jobs in public and social area and within youth practice.

    Togizbayeva noted that this year eight job fairs including one for disabled people have been held.

    According to Almaty city deputy mayor Assem Nusupova, the employment rate is estimated at 94% in the city.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Employment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 OPEC Fund approves over $500 million in new global development support
    2 Japan’s births set to hit new all-time low below 800,000 in 2022
    3 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    4 Kazakh, British foreign ministers hold session of strategic dialogue
    5 December 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events