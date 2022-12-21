Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Up to 57 thou jobs created in Almaty since beginning of 2022

21 December 2022, 15:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Up to 57 thousand jobs, including over 40 thousand permanent ones, have been created in the city of Almaty since the beginning of the year, Nazira Togizbayeva, head of the employment and social programs department of the city, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her words, most of permanent jobs have been created in construction, education, wholesale and retail trade, and temporary jobs in public and social area and within youth practice.

Togizbayeva noted that this year eight job fairs including one for disabled people have been held.

According to Almaty city deputy mayor Assem Nusupova, the employment rate is estimated at 94% in the city.


News