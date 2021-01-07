Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Up to 50 coronavirus patients hospitalized daily in Almaty

    7 January 2021, 14:38

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of the Almaty healthcare department Nariman Tabynbayev made public the COVID-19 statistics at today’s online briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform reports.

    Since the pandemic outbreak Almaty confirmed 19,138 coronavirus cases. 105 new cases were detected over the last 24 hours. As of today, 17,638 recovered from the novel virus that is 90% of total infections.

    According to him, measures taken in time aimed at coronavirus fight yield results. The burden on infectious diseases hospitals decreased. Currently 1,261 beds are occupied, thereat 68% or 5,145 beds are standing ready for use. From 40 to 50 patients are hospitalized every day in Almaty.

    As stated there the death toll rose to 389. The average age of those died is 65-80 years. Almaty ranks fifth in terms of coronavirus spread after Nur-Sultan, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Intensive care units are occupied by 50%.

    He urged people to avoid places of public gathering, to stay home and ask for medical assistance if someone is showing first symptoms of the disease.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region