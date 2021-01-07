Up to 50 coronavirus patients hospitalized daily in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of the Almaty healthcare department Nariman Tabynbayev made public the COVID-19 statistics at today’s online briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform reports.

Since the pandemic outbreak Almaty confirmed 19,138 coronavirus cases. 105 new cases were detected over the last 24 hours. As of today, 17,638 recovered from the novel virus that is 90% of total infections.

According to him, measures taken in time aimed at coronavirus fight yield results. The burden on infectious diseases hospitals decreased. Currently 1,261 beds are occupied, thereat 68% or 5,145 beds are standing ready for use. From 40 to 50 patients are hospitalized every day in Almaty.

As stated there the death toll rose to 389. The average age of those died is 65-80 years. Almaty ranks fifth in terms of coronavirus spread after Nur-Sultan, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Intensive care units are occupied by 50%.

He urged people to avoid places of public gathering, to stay home and ask for medical assistance if someone is showing first symptoms of the disease.