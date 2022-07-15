Qazaq TV
Up to 5 thou get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan daily
15 July 2022 16:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over 80% of the eligible adult population or 56% of the total population of Kazakhstan have received COVID-19 vaccines, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of today, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 10.7 million people and the second component to 10.4 million people in the country. Over 5 thousand Kazakhstanis receive COVID-19 vaccines daily.

According to Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, three COVID-19 vaccines such as QazVac, Sinopharm, and Pfizer are available in the country.

Earlier it was reported that there are a total of 1,630,930 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 329 thou doses of QazVac vaccine, around 1.2mln doses of Sinopharm vaccine, and 106.5 thou doses of Pfizer vaccine, in the country.



