Up to 330 OSCE/ODIHR observers to monitor parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

8 February 2023, 16:26
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission held a meeting with Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission for the Kazakh parliamentary elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, Abdirov thanked the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission for the constant attention to election campaigns in Kazakhstan.

«I'm glad a full-fledged mission arrived in Kazakhstan for another election campaign... At the Kazakh presidential election in November last year the OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission included over 300 people,» he said.

For his part, Eoghan Murphy thanked the CEC Chairman and officials, noting the importance of the campaign period in the country.

«On behalf of OSCE/ODIHR I'd like to take the opportunity and thank the CEC for the cooperation established between our organizations,» he said.

322 observers, including 30 long-term and 300 short-term ones, are to monitor the upcoming Kazakh Majilis and maslikhat elections.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko met with Eoghan Murphy, Head of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission for the Kazakh parliamentary elections.


