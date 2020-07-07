Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Up to 300 people with pneumonia admitted to hospital in Kazakh capital every day

    7 July 2020, 20:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to official data, the number of pneumonia increased 2.2 times in June as compared to the same period of 2019 that is 1,700 cases.

    «Up to 200 people are admitted to hospitals every day. Over the last few days some 300 people diagnosed with pneumonia were taken to hospitals a day. Besides some receive treatment at home,» head of the healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova said.

    As Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov said 5,894 people contracted the virus in the city, 1,224 of them had pneumonia.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year