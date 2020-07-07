Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Up to 300 people with pneumonia admitted to hospital in Kazakh capital every day

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 July 2020, 20:11
Up to 300 people with pneumonia admitted to hospital in Kazakh capital every day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM According to official data, the number of pneumonia increased 2.2 times in June as compared to the same period of 2019 that is 1,700 cases.

«Up to 200 people are admitted to hospitals every day. Over the last few days some 300 people diagnosed with pneumonia were taken to hospitals a day. Besides some receive treatment at home,» head of the healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova said.

As Mayor of Nur-Sultan Altai Kulginov said 5,894 people contracted the virus in the city, 1,224 of them had pneumonia.


