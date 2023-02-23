Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Up to 30% of Almaty buildings may collapse in case of strong quake, Emergency Ministry

23 February 2023, 13:40
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan Ibragim Kulshimbayev commented on possible damages in the city of Almaty in case of a strong earthquake, Kazinform reports.

He said Almaty is one of the earthquake-prone regions of Kazakhstan. «It is situated on the 27 tectonic faults. Most of them are mountainous districts. Turksib district is the least quake-prone one. The others are situated on the fault line,» he told a briefing.

He added some 30% of residential buildings may collapse in Almaty in case of a 9.0 and above magnitude earthquake.

As earlier reported, a quake was recorded 424 km northeastwards Almaty in the territory of Kazakhstan.

A 7.0 magnitude jolted Tajikistan, tremors were felt in Almaty and Shymkent cities.

Besides, Tashkent and other cities of Uzbekistan felt a 4.0 magnitude quake.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Kyrgyzstan.


