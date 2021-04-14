Up to 20,000 families in Kazakhstan to get new housing by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairperson of JSC Otbasy Bank Lyazzat Ibragimova shared there are plans to provide thousands of Kazakhstani families with apartments as part of subsidized housing program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As part of the Bakytty otbasy (Happy Family) Program, nearly 8.900 families in Kazakhstan moved into their new apartments. 5,000 more families are expected to receive subsidized housing this year. We’re planning to double the number of families within the Nurly zher program by yearend. Thus, nearly 20,000 Kazakhstani families in total might get their apartments this year,» Ms Ibragimova said during a press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

She also revealed that 23,109 applications from families have already been submitted under the Bakytty otbasy Program.

Although she added that over 3,200 applications have been declined for various reasons.