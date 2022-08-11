Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.01 eur/kzt 488.81

    rub/kzt 7.91 cny/kzt 70.76
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Up to 190 thou pupils study at schools with small classes in Kazakhstan

    11 August 2022 17:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 192 thousand children study at schools with small classes across Kazakhstan, Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Schools with small classes account for 36% of the total number of schools across the country, with 5.3% of pupils studying and 14% of teachers working,» said Aimagambetov.

    The minister spoke of the main benefit of rural schools over schools in cities. According to him, almost in all rural schools children are taught in one shift.

    He also added that rural teachers are to get 25% rise in their income.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Education #Ministry of Education and Science
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 20 thou student places to be created in Nur-Sultan this academic year
    Popular
    1 Multi-level car parking garages to be built in Almaty
    2 Flowers laid at statue of Kazakh thinker Abai in Budapest
    3 Winners of «New Kazakhstan through the Eyes of Foreign Media» contest announced
    4 President receives Supreme Court Chairman Zhakip Assanov
    5 UN supports Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan