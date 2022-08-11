Qazaq TV
Up to 190 thou pupils study at schools with small classes in Kazakhstan
11 August 2022 17:10

Up to 190 thou pupils study at schools with small classes in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 192 thousand children study at schools with small classes across Kazakhstan, Kazakh Enlightenment Minister Askhat Aimagambetov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Schools with small classes account for 36% of the total number of schools across the country, with 5.3% of pupils studying and 14% of teachers working,» said Aimagambetov.

The minister spoke of the main benefit of rural schools over schools in cities. According to him, almost in all rural schools children are taught in one shift.

He also added that rural teachers are to get 25% rise in their income.


