Up to 170 French companies operate in Kazakhstan

30 November 2022, 15:39

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – France is one of the key trade and economic as well as political partner of Kazakhstan, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Sklyar said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today, the visit of the Head of State to France comes to an end. As it is known, this is his first visit to Europe since the inauguration on Saturday November 26. France is Kazakhstan's one of the key trade and economic as well as political partners. Kazakhstan and France have been enjoying the strategic partnership agreement since 2008. Over 170 French companies or companies with French participation operate in Kazakhstan,» said Roman Vassilyenko, Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister.

According to him, France has been one of the first major investors in Kazakhstan since 2005 with the total investment of over $17bn.

«The visit focused on political, trade and economic cooperation as well as cooperation in education. A number of economic agreements were signed during the visit, in particular the manufacturing of locomotives and other equipment by the French company. In addition, an agreement was signed to build a large wind power station in Zhambyl region with a capacity of 1.2GW,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in France for an official visit.

As part of the visit, Tokayev held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron discussing the prospects for the development of strategic partnership in trade and economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.