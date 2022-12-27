Go to the main site
    Up to 160,000 people to retire in Kazakhstan anually

    27 December 2022, 15:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM There are 2.2mln pensioners in Kazakhstan today, Minister of Labour and Social Protection Tamara Duissenova said at the Government’s meeting, Kazinform reports.

    About 120,000 people retire every year in Kazakhstan. Approximately 50% of them are women. Beginning from 2028, the number of pensioners Beginning from 2028, their number will increase to 150,000-160,000 people. The number of pensioners will reach 2.5mln -2.6mln people.

    Earlier, the Head of State signed the law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on state youth policy and social protection.»

    As per the document, women’s retirement age will not be increased from 2023 to 2028 and wil remain at 61.

