Up to 12 thou people left Kazakhstan in 6 mths
10 August 2022 19:49

Up to 12 thou people left Kazakhstan in 6 mths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The data released by the Statistics Bureau demonstrate a net migration loss of 5,057 people with 12,344 leaving while 7,287 people arrived, Kazinform reports.

Those arrived from the CIS countries accounted for 84.5%, and those left 83.0% of the total number of migrants.

According to the figures, the number of immigrants fell 1.4%.

There was an overall migration gain in the cities of Almaty (+17,691 people), Nur-Sultan (15,753), and Shymkent (1,883).







Photo: gov.kz

