Up to 12 thou jobs created under business roadmap project in Aktobe rgn

31 January 2023, 21:54
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – The Business Roadmap project has allowed for creating over 12 thousand jobs and retaining up to 43 thousand since 2010 in Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nurkhan Tleumuratov, the head of the region’s entrepreneurship department, Aktobe region has been leading the nation in the number of entrepreneurs receiving state support under the business roadmap program for the second consecutive year. This year, KZT11.8 billion with 4,549 projects supported has been allocated to this end.

«Over the past 12 years, the program has covered over 12 thousand projects, which are having bigger multiplier effects on economic growth and employment. 12 thousand jobs have been created and up to 43 thousand retained since 2010. The amount of output has totaled KZT2.5 trillion and taxes received KZT159.1 billion,» said Tleumuratov.

He went on to say that the task is set to increase the number of registered SMEs to up to 100 thousand or by 10.4% by 2023.


Photo: gov.kz


