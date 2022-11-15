Go to the main site
    Up to 11mln Kazakhstanis can cast their ballots in upcoming presidential elections

    15 November 2022, 16:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 10,101 polling stations are to be open across Kazakhstan during the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022. 68 more polling stations are to operate in 53 countries, Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In total, 10,101 polling stations are to operate in Kazakhstan during the election day. 11,950,485 eligible voters can cast a ballot in the election.

    68 polling stations in 53 countries are to be open at the Missions of Kazakhstan overseas.

    According to Abdirov, the CEC leadership and members made visits to all regions of the country, examining the readiness of territorial election commissions, precinct election commissions, polling stations, and all necessary infrastructure.

    Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Central election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov held a press conference for reps of the foreign diplomatic corps on the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in the country and the ongoing reforms.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
