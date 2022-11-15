Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Up to 11mln Kazakhstanis can cast their ballots in upcoming presidential elections

15 November 2022, 16:14
Up to 11mln Kazakhstanis can cast their ballots in upcoming presidential elections
15 November 2022, 16:14

Up to 11mln Kazakhstanis can cast their ballots in upcoming presidential elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 10,101 polling stations are to be open across Kazakhstan during the early presidential elections on November 20, 2022. 68 more polling stations are to operate in 53 countries, Nurlan Abdirov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In total, 10,101 polling stations are to operate in Kazakhstan during the election day. 11,950,485 eligible voters can cast a ballot in the election.

68 polling stations in 53 countries are to be open at the Missions of Kazakhstan overseas.

According to Abdirov, the CEC leadership and members made visits to all regions of the country, examining the readiness of territorial election commissions, precinct election commissions, polling stations, and all necessary infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that Deputy Prime Minister – Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Central election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov held a press conference for reps of the foreign diplomatic corps on the preparation for the upcoming presidential elections in the country and the ongoing reforms.


Related news
Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev meets election observers of TurkPA
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Presidential candidate Tokayev’s supporters meet with voters in Mangistau rgn
Read also
Senate Speaker meets CIS IPA observers
Foreign Minister Tleuberdi meets SCO Sec Gen Zhang Ming
Halyk Bank leaves Tajik market
CEC Chairman meets CSTO PA delegation
Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
Nurlan Abdirov meets chairpersons of Uzbek, Azerbaijani central election commissions
112 Kazakhstanis getting hospital treatment for COVID-19
PM chairs meeting of Commission on Demonopolization of Economy
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News