Up to 100 mm of rain to hit greater Seoul area until Tuesday

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 June 2023, 19:20
Photo: Yonhap

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Heavy rain began pouring nationwide Monday, with the greater Seoul area expected to see up to 100 millimeters for two days, as the annual monsoon season started, the state weather agency said, Kazinform cites Yonhap.

Precipitation is expected to range between 50 and 150 mm for the southern resort island of Jeju and from 30 to 100 mm for other regions, including the capital area, mountainous areas and the Yellow Sea islands, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). The eastern coast of Gangwon Province will receive 10 to 50 mm throughout Monday, it added.

Some regions will face torrential rains with 20 to 40 mm of rain per hour, accompanied by strong wind, lightning and thunder, until Tuesday, the weather agency said.

The KMA warned against using streamside trails and underground roadways, citing the danger of being stranded, and warned of flooding in lowlands and river torrents.

The temperature as of 10 a.m. Monday recorded 23.4 C in Seoul, 23.3 C in Daejeon, 24.5 C in Gwangju, 29 C in Jeju and 23.4 C in Busan, with daytime highs expected to range from 24 to 27 C.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety ordered public officials to take thorough preliminary steps for heavy rain. It also called for a speedy evacuation in case of flooding in semi-basement housing, underground parking lots and other vulnerable places.


