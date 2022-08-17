Up to 10 thou people to be employed after national projects’ realization in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Realization of 86 projects will allow over 10 thousand people to get jobs in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Azamat Mambetov, head of the employment and social program coordination department, 48,601 jobs are set to be created within national projects on the regional employment map before 2025.

«Of 169 projects set for this year, 86 are being realized, providing 10,654 people with jobs, including 4,448 in their field, and the rest through employment centers. 64 facilities have already announced openings. 1,595 vacancies are open on the enbek.kz e-labor exchange, which already allowed 478 people to get hired,» said Mambetov.

While addressing the meeting Atyrau region governor Serik Shapkenov pointed out the importance of systemic work through an e-labor exchange.



