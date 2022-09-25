Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Up to 10.8mln Kazakhstanis get 1st jab of vaccines against COVID-19
25 September 2022, 11:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The first jab of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 10,833,731 in the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the sanitary epidemiological control committee.

A total of 10,588,948 people have been given two jabs of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, the country has logged 69 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 1,227 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


