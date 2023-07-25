Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Up to 10.5 thou Kazakhstanis treated for TB

    25 July 2023, 19:39

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 10.5 thousand people are treated for tuberculosis in Kazakhstan, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Tamara Duissenova said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of July 1, 2023, 10,587 people, including 7,987 outpatients (75%), were treated for tuberculosis in Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh minister, the patients are fully provided with tuberculosis (15 names) and antifungal drugs, vitamins, and hepatoprotectors.

    Nearly 7 thousand people contract tuberculosis in Kazakhstan yearly.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people