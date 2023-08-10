Up to 1,000 jobs created as part of Auyl amanaty project in Aktobe rgn

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM – As part of his working visit to Aktobe region, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov got familiarized with the realization of the Auyl amanaty project aimed at increasing the income of rural residents, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the head of the Kazakh government.

«In our region, the project was launched in November 2022. Before its start, we conducted screening of each village and for the first time developed a plan of social and economic development of all 134 rural districts. KZT6.5bn was allocated from the republican budget to finance the project. KZT12.5bn more is expected to be provided this September,» said Yeraly Tugzhanov, the governor of the region.

The Prime minister stressed that increasing the well-being of the citizens is one of the main tasks of the government.

«The experience in realizing the Auyl amanaty project needs to be widely spread across the regions. KZT100bn has been provided for the project this year, with the aim to support many entrepreneurship initiatives in villages. Next year, KZT100bn more will be allocated. Thanks to the project, the level of living is to rise significantly in rural areas. Aktobe region is one of the leading regions in terms of its realization. Given the present rates, it is necessary to continue the work,» said Samilov.

The region’s residents submitted application for financing 1,486 projects worth KZT6.5bn within the Auyl amanaty project. Applications for 1,389 projects were approved, of which 930 ones worth KZT4bn already received financing. As a result, 1,122 new working places were created.