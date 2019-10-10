Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    UNWTO Sen Gen praises Kazakh capital’s development in 20 years

    10 October 2019, 13:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili estimated the potential of the city of Nur-Sultan and its opportunities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the participants of the 8th UNWTO Global Summit, he praised the development of the Kazakh capital. In his words, Nur-Sultan serves «as a bright example of a good vision of architectural look and smart infrastructure.»

    Addressing the Mayor of Nur-Sultan, he noted that under Altay Kulginov’s leadership the city «will turn into the city it should be.»

    Smart cities may hugely impact both the people’s lives and development of tourism. «Tourism sector needs to interact with the community. We must clarify what role it plays in economic development,» Zurab Pololikashvili stressed.

    Recall that the Kazakh capital is hosting today the 8th Global UNWTO Summit with the participation of more than 1,400 delegates from 80 countries. Mayors of Kazan, Tashkent, Tallinn, Samarkand, Ankara and Islamabad are also participating in the event.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    UN Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry