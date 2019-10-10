Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UNWTO Sen Gen praises Kazakh capital’s development in 20 years

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 October 2019, 13:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary General of the UNWTO Zurab Pololikashvili estimated the potential of the city of Nur-Sultan and its opportunities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the participants of the 8th UNWTO Global Summit, he praised the development of the Kazakh capital. In his words, Nur-Sultan serves «as a bright example of a good vision of architectural look and smart infrastructure.»

Addressing the Mayor of Nur-Sultan, he noted that under Altay Kulginov’s leadership the city «will turn into the city it should be.»

Smart cities may hugely impact both the people’s lives and development of tourism. «Tourism sector needs to interact with the community. We must clarify what role it plays in economic development,» Zurab Pololikashvili stressed.

Recall that the Kazakh capital is hosting today the 8th Global UNWTO Summit with the participation of more than 1,400 delegates from 80 countries. Mayors of Kazan, Tashkent, Tallinn, Samarkand, Ankara and Islamabad are also participating in the event.

