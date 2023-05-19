Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm, hail, and fog will persist in most regions of the country on May 19, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

«The southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will impact most areas of Kazakhstan which will bring unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm. Heavy rainfall and hail will hit the mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions. No precipitation is forecast in eastern and northern regions only,» a weather report reads.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in central parts of Pavlodar region, in the east of Ulytau region, in the west, north and south of Karaganda region.



