    Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 30

    30 July 2023, 09:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts moving through the territory of Kazakhstan will bring unstable weather with rain and thunderstorm to most regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to the national weather service, dust storm will hit western regions.

    Southern areas only will see no precipitation today, while strong gusts of wind are forecast across the country.

    Temperatures are expected to surge to +35°C+42°C in the daytime in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, in the south of Kostanay, Karaganda regions.

    The mercury will rise to +42°C in the daytime in southern parts of Aktobe region.

    Fire hazard is reported to be high and extremely high in most areas of Almaty, Turkistan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu regions, in the south of Kostanay region, in the south, east of Pavlodar region, Mangistau region, east, west, north of Atyrau region, west and south of Akmola region, west, northwest and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, as well as in most areas of North Kazakhstan region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

