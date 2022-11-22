Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unsteady weather with rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 22

    22 November 2022, 07:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 22. Snowfall will hit northern, northwestern, eastern and central regions.

    Foggy and icy road conditions are expected across the country. Gusting wind will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern areas. Ground blizzard is predicted for northern, eastern and central regions.

    Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in mountainous areas of Turkistan, Zhetysu, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, as well as in the south of Almaty region and in the northeast of Zhambyl region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
    Iranian Leader congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory
    Baby weighing 5.7kg born in Atyrau
    60 children born in Almaty on election day
    Popular
    1 CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
    2 When will CEC announce presidential election results?
    3 Presidential elections in Kazakhstan were open and transparent, mission of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Head of largest Portuguese science and technology park Taguspark visits AIFC
    5 Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes