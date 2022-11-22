Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unsteady weather with rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 22

22 November 2022, 07:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unsteady weather with precipitation (rain and snow) in most regions of Kazakhstan on November 22. Snowfall will hit northern, northwestern, eastern and central regions.

Foggy and icy road conditions are expected across the country. Gusting wind will hit northern, eastern, southern and southeastern areas. Ground blizzard is predicted for northern, eastern and central regions.

Heavy precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in mountainous areas of Turkistan, Zhetysu, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, as well as in the south of Almaty region and in the northeast of Zhambyl region.


