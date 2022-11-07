Unsteady weather to persist in Kazakhstan Nov 8-10

7 November 2022, 12:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for November 8-10, Kazinform reports.

«The atmospheric fronts will cause unstable weather at the beginning of the week. Precipitation, primarily snow, will hit across the country. Rain and snow areforecast in southern areas. Heavy precipitation will batter some areas in eastern Kazakhstan, as well as mountainous and piedmont areas of southern and southeastern Kazakhstan. Fog and icy road conditions are expected at night and in the morning, while northern regions will see ground blizzards. No sharp temperature change is forecast,» the report reads.