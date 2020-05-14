Go to the main site
    Unsteady weather to linger in Kazakhstan

    14 May 2020, 07:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face unsteady weather on May 14. Rains, locally heavy downpours are expected today the countrywide. It may also hail, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms, squalls and high wind gusting up to 23 m/s, hail are forecast to batter Zhambyl region.

    Thunderstorms, squall and wind of 15-20 m/s and hail are to hit Turkestan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Kostanay, Kyzylorda regions.

    High wind is expected to sweep through Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

    Thunderstorms are set to strike Atyrau region.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

