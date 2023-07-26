Unsteady weather persists in Kazakhstan Jul 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms is forecast in northern, western and southeastern regions on Wednesday, July 26. No precipitation is predicted for southern, eastern and central regions. Wind speed will increase across the country, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.



Scorching heat up to +35°C+42°C will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetysu, Abai, Ulytau regions, south of Mangystau, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan regions.

Intense heatwave up to +42°C will stay in northern and central areas of Almaty regions. In western regions, in desert areas of Turkistan region temperatures will rise to +45°C, while in the south of Ulytau region, in the south and central part of Zhetysu region the mercury will rise to +40°C+42°C.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in central and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in western and southern areas of Pavlodar region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the west, north of Atyrau region, and in the south, west of Akmola region.

Fire risk is high in the North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions, in most areas of Atyrau region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the west, northeast of Mangistau region, and in West Kazakhstan region.