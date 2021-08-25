Go to the main site
    Unsteady weather in store for Kazakhstan for 3 days ahead

    25 August 2021, 13:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather outlook for the next 3 days, Kazinform reports.

    Occasional rains and thunderstorms, hail and baffling wind are forecast for the most part of Kazakhstan. Temperature will range betwen 17-22 degrees in the west in the nighttime and 30-38 degrees Celsius during the day, between 7-18 degrees in the north in the night and 20-35 degrees during the day. Mercury will read 32-40 degrees Celsius during the day in the country’s south. Fervent heat will also grip the southeast with mercury rising as high as to 27-37 degrees Celsius.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

