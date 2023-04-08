Go to the main site
    Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8

    8 April 2023, 09:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will remain today under the impact of atmospheric fronts, due to which unsteady weather and precipitation are forecast, Kazinform reports with a reference to Kazhydromet.

    The met service predicts rain and snow for mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan. Northern regions will see snowfall, while southern and southeastern parts will be hit by rain. Heavy rain will batter mountainous areas as well. Western, northwestern regions only will see fair weather today.

    Foggy and windy conditions are forecast across the country. Ice slick is expected in northern regions. Thunderstorms will hit southern, southwestern and southeastern regions. Hail is forecast in southern and southeastern regions.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
