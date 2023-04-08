Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 April 2023, 09:45
Unsteady weather forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will remain today under the impact of atmospheric fronts, due to which unsteady weather and precipitation are forecast, Kazinform reports with a reference to Kazhydromet.

The met service predicts rain and snow for mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan. Northern regions will see snowfall, while southern and southeastern parts will be hit by rain. Heavy rain will batter mountainous areas as well. Western, northwestern regions only will see fair weather today.

Foggy and windy conditions are forecast across the country. Ice slick is expected in northern regions. Thunderstorms will hit southern, southwestern and southeastern regions. Hail is forecast in southern and southeastern regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest