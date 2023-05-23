Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 23

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 May 2023, 07:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm will grip most regions of Kazakhstan on May 23. Hail is possible in southern regions and in mountainous areas of Almaty region, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

High fire risk persists in most parts of Pavlodar region, in the east of Karaganda region, in the south of Atyrau region, and in Beskaragay district of Abai region.

Heavy rainfall is forecast May 23-25 in mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Wind speed will increase across the country, with a dust storm to hit northwestern and southern regions.

Temperatures will rise to +29+30°C in western regions, to +25+30°C in northwestern regions, to +23+28°C in northern regions, to +23+31°C in southern regions, and to +15+25°C in eastern and southeastern regions.


