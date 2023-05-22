Go to the main site
    Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 22

    22 May 2023, 07:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm is forecast in most of Kazakhstan on May 22, Kazinform reports citing the national weather service Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rainfall and hail will batter southern regions and mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Strong gusts of wind will hit across the country, with a dust storm forecast in western and southern parts.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in eastern regions, in central areas of Pavlodar and Ulytau regions, in the south and east of Atyrau region, as well as in Beskaragay district of Abai region. High fire hazard persists in the east of Karaganda region and in the south of Kostanay region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

