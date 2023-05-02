Go to the main site
    Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 2-4

    2 May 2023, 12:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has issued a three-day weather forecast report for May 2-4, Kazinform reports.

    According to the met service, vast Northern anti-cyclone will impact the weather in northern, central and southern regions of the country. These areas will see nighttime frosts and no precipitation.

    Unsteady weather with frontal-type precipitation is forecast in eastern, southeastern and western regions. Occasional heavy rain with thunderstorm and hail will hit western regions, while eastern parts will see rain and snow. Heavy precipitation – rain and snow – is forecast in mountainous areas of southeastern regions. Strong winds and fog are forecast across the country. Dust storm will batter southern regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

