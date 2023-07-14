Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14

    14 July 2023, 07:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unsteady weather with rains in most regions of the country on Friday. Heavy rain and thunderstorm will batter northwestern, northern regions, with hail and squalling wind to hit in the daytime. Southern and eastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazinform reports.

    Scorching heat persists in desert areas of Turkistan region, in southern, northern and central parts of Pavlodar region, in the south of Karaganda region, in Zhetysu, Abai regions, as well as in northern and central parts of Almaty region.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu regions, in the north, south, east of Akmola region, in the south, east of North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau regions.

    Fire hazard is high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions, and in northern areas of Kostanay region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Heavy rain watch issued for Seoul, central and southern regions
    Sweltering heat batters Almaty, mercury hits 40-42°C
    Heavy rain to batter northern regions in 3 days coming
    Fire hazard remains extremely high in most regions – weather service
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    3 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    4 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023