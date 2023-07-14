Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet forecasts unsteady weather with rains in most regions of the country on Friday. Heavy rain and thunderstorm will batter northwestern, northern regions, with hail and squalling wind to hit in the daytime. Southern and eastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today, Kazinform reports.

Scorching heat persists in desert areas of Turkistan region, in southern, northern and central parts of Pavlodar region, in the south of Karaganda region, in Zhetysu, Abai regions, as well as in northern and central parts of Almaty region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu regions, in the north, south, east of Akmola region, in the south, east of North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau regions.

Fire hazard is high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions, and in northern areas of Kostanay region.