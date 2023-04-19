Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 April 2023, 14:58
ASTANA. KAZIFORM Kazhydromet national met service forecasts foggy and windy weather in Kazakhstan in the nearest three days, with a dust storm to hit southern regions, Kazinform reports.

As Kazhydromet says, unstable weather with rain and thunderstorms will stay in western regions and in mountainous areas of southeastern, northern, and eastern regions in three days coming. Rain and snow as well as black ice are forecast in northern, eastern regions, and mountainous areas of southeastern regions.

Other regions will remain under the impact of the northwestern anticyclone coming from the Scandinavian regions and will enjoy fair weather with no precipitation.

Foggy and windy conditions are forecast across the country. Dust storm will hit southern areas.


