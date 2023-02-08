Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 9-11

8 February 2023, 12:42
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather will persist in southern and eastern regions in 3 days coming caused by the southern cyclone trough, and in northern, northwestern regions due to the cyclone trough approaching from Salekhard, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Heavy precipitation will hit southern and southeastern regions on February 9 and heavy snowfall is expected there on February 10. Ice-slick is forecast in these regions as well. Fog, ground blizzard and strong wind are predicted across the republic on Friday.

The southern anti-cyclone ridge will move to southern and southeastern regions on February 11, due to which cessation of precipitation is forecast. Nighttime temperatures will fall to -8-21°C in these regions.


