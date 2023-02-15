Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Feb 15

    15 February 2023, 07:06

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the northwestern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see unsteady weather on Wednesday, February 15, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Snowfall will hit most of the country. Western, southwestern, southern and southeastern areas will see precipitation (snow and rain), strong wind, ground blizzard, as well as foggy and ice road conditions.

    Heavy snowfall is forecast in mountainous areas of Turkistan region at night.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Bad weather in south at weekend, sunny in center and north in Italy
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit southern regions Mar 3
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 2
    Weather without precipitation forecast in most regions Feb 28
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
    5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn