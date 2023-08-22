Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 22

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm, squall and gusting wind will stay in most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, August 22, Kazinform learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.



Eastern regions only will enjoy no precipitation today.

Scorching heatwave up to +35+40°C will grip Zhetysu, Ulytay, Almaty, Atyrau, Mangistau regions, south of West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions, south and west of Aktobe region.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda regions, south of Kostanay region, western and central areas of Zhetysu region, northern, western, southern and desert areas of Turkistan region, western, southern and eastern areas of Atyrau region, northern, western and eastern areas of West Kazakhstan region, northern, eastern, southern areas of the North Kazakhstan region, and in Ulytau region.

Fire risk remains high in southern and central areas of West Kazakhstan region, as well as in southern areas of Almaty region, south of Akmola region.