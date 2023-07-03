Go to the main site
    Unsteady weather forecast in Astana Jul 4-6

    3 July 2023, 14:31

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national weather service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for July 4-6, Kazinform reports.

    Unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms as well as gusting wind is forecast in most regions of the country. Heavy will batter eastern, southeastern and central areas of the country. Hail is possible as well.

    Western regions only will enjoy no precipitation.

    Kazhydromet predicts also gradual temperatures increase up to +33+39° in western regions in the daytime. Meanwhile, other regions will see slight decrease in temperatures: to +25+35°C in northwestern and central regions, +25+30°C in northern regions, and +20+30°C in southeastern and +25+38°C in southern regions.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

