Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan Mon

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 June 2022, 07:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected today, June 6, in Kazakhstan, with thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and heavy downpours predicted locally. Kazhydromet reports.

East Kazakhstan is to brace today for thunderstorms, fog, and high wind. A wild wind is expected in Almaty region locally.

Thunderstorms and strong wind are to batter Kostanay region. Fog and high wind are set to grip Akmola region on Monday.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are expected in Zhambyl region.

Fog is set to blanket Pavlodar region.

Mangistau region is forecast to face thunderstorms, dust storms, and high wind of 17-22, 25 m/s. thunderstorms are to strike Aktobe, Karaganda regions today.

West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions are predicted to brace for thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and high wind.

For is expected to blanket North Kazakhstan.

The scorching heat is forecast for Atyrau, Aktobe regions locally.

Fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.

