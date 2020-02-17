Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan Feb 17

    17 February 2020, 07:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, January 17, unsteady weather, it is expected to snow in the northern part of the country, southwest and south, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog, snowstorms, black ice are forecast to hit Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

    A strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s are to roll through Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions, Zhambyl. Fog is predicted across Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Patchy fog and black ice forming locally are to blanket Kyzylorda, Almaty, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

    Fog is also forecast to shroud Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Kazakhstan to brace for thundershowers June 10-12
    Zhambyl region to brace for sweltering heat
    Thundershowers to batter Kazakhstan Fri
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued