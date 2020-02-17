Unsteady weather expected in Kazakhstan Feb 17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, January 17, unsteady weather, it is expected to snow in the northern part of the country, southwest and south, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, snowstorms, black ice are forecast to hit Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.

A strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s are to roll through Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions, Zhambyl. Fog is predicted across Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Patchy fog and black ice forming locally are to blanket Kyzylorda, Almaty, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

Fog is also forecast to shroud Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Kostanay regions.