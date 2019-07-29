Go to the main site
    Unstable weather to persist in Kazakhstan on Monday

    29 July 2019, 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – There will be scattered rains with thunderstorms in most ofKazakhstan. Only the southeastern part of the country will see sunny, dryweather. In addition, strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet WeatherService.

    In WestKazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Akmola regions, there will be isolated thunderstorms,squall, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. Besides, it may hail.

    Kostanayregion will see thunderstorm and 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 23 mps.

    Widespread thunderstormsand 15-20 mps winds are expected in North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions. Perhaps, there will be hail in Karaganda region.

    InKyzylorda region, there will be isolated thunderstorms, squall, dust storm, andwind strengthening up to 15-20 mps (up to 25 mps in some areas).

    Turkestanregion will see a dust storm, 15-20 mps wind with gusts up to 23 mps, and thunderstorm.

    In Zhambylregion, the wind speed will also reach 15-20 mps.

    Patchy fogis predicted in the morning in East Kazakhstan region.

    Intenseheat is expected in Almaty, Zhambyl, and Karaganda regions. There is still ahigh risk of wildfire In Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau,Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Akmola regions.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

