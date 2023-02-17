Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

    17 February 2023, 15:36

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A trough of the Western cyclone and fronts are to dictate the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan on February 18-20. Unstable weather conditions are forecast for the country, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Precipitation as rain and snow is predicted in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country. Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions are to brace for heavy precipitation as rain and snow on February 18.

    The country is to expect fog and high wind as well as black ice in the south and ground blizzard in the north.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Weather warning in place for Kazakh capital and 11 rgns
    Avalanche tumbles down mountainside in Almaty
    Storm alert issued for Kazakh capital and 16 regions
    Road closures in place in 3 Kazakh rgns as weather worsens
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
    5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn