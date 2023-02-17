Unstable weather predicted in Kazakhstan over next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A trough of the Western cyclone and fronts are to dictate the weather in the greater part of Kazakhstan on February 18-20. Unstable weather conditions are forecast for the country, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Precipitation as rain and snow is predicted in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country. Zhambyl, Almaty, and Zhetysu regions are to brace for heavy precipitation as rain and snow on February 18.

The country is to expect fog and high wind as well as black ice in the south and ground blizzard in the north.